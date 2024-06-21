Arvind Kejriwal likely out of jail today, opposition says ‘long overdue’, Kapil Sibal swipe at govt: ‘elections over…’
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in money laundering case related to alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam. Court's cnditions include not hampering investigation or influencing witnesses. The ED however is likely to move Delhi HC to press its case.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal will be out of jail today, June 21, after the city's Rouse Avenue Court granted him bail on ₹1 lakh bond yesterday.