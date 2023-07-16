Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of ₹10,000 each to the flood-affected families.Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.

"Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away. Ten thousand rupees per family will be given as financial help to every flood-affected family. Special camps will be organized for those whose papers like Aadhaar cards etc. have been washed away. The children whose clothes and books were washed away, will be given these on behalf of the schools," tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will set up special camps for those who lost their Aadhaar cards and other important documents, and make arrangements for books and clothes for the affected children, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. Regarding the ongoing efforts to control the flood situation, Kejriwal said that pumps are being used to reduce the water level in the affected areas.

The progress varies across different locations, but the water level is gradually decreasing, he said.

"We have established relief camps in various locations, primarily in schools and dharmashalas, to provide necessary amenities such as toilets and clean water," he told reporters at the relief camp.

The chief minister acknowledged the challenges faced by the people of Yamuna Bazaar, where the floodwaters caused significant damage.

As many individuals lost their important documents, including Aadhaar cards, the chief minister assured them that special camps would be organised to help them get these essential documents.

He also highlighted the plight of children who lost their books and school uniforms due to the flooding. He assured the affected families that the government is actively working on providing replacements for these items at the earliest.

Considering the muddy conditions in the affected areas, Kejriwal said efforts would be made to fill up ''keechad'' with dry soil to expedite the drying process.

*With inputs from agencies