"Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away. Ten thousand rupees per family will be given as financial help to every flood-affected family. Special camps will be organized for those whose papers like Aadhaar cards etc. have been washed away. The children whose clothes and books were washed away, will be given these on behalf of the schools," tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.