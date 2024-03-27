Arvind Kejriwal arrest: 1st Delhi assembly session without CM's presence to be held today
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi High Court will be hearing a petition by Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the ED on Wednesday
For the first time, the Delhi assembly session will be held on Wednesday without Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, the session was scheduled for Friday but after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested CM Kejrwal, the session got postponed.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message