‘What kind of morality…’? Congress leader questions why Arvind Kerjiwal is ‘clinging’ to Delhi CM post
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam quoted example of some veteran politicians to opine that Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi CM on moral grounds.
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: The Opposition INDIA bloc seems to standing united against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was among the first leaders to reach the residence of Arvind Kejriwal during ED raids and almost all senior leaders of the INDIA bloc have slammed the actions of the central agency ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. But, Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam quoted the example of some veteran politicians to opine that Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi CM on “moral grounds."