Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: The Opposition INDIA bloc seems to standing united against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was among the first leaders to reach the residence of Arvind Kejriwal during ED raids and almost all senior leaders of the INDIA bloc have slammed the actions of the central agency ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. But, Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam quoted the example of some veteran politicians to opine that Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi CM on “moral grounds." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The court will decide the truth of Delhi's liquor scam. But a chief minister has been accused and arrested but he is still clinging to the post. What kind of morality is this? A party which is just 11 years old is setting a precedence that is unethical," Sanjay Nirupam said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Congress leader quoted veteran leaders like LK Advani, Madhavrao Scindia, Kamal Nath, and India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to make his point and said they all resigned from their position taking moral responsibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There was a time when the names of leaders like Advani ji, Madhavrao Scindia and Kamal Nath had appeared in the alleged diary of a hawala trader Jain and he was accused of taking bribe, then he immediately resigned from his post on the grounds of morality. Lal Bahadur Shastri resigned over a train accident," Sanjay Nirupam added.

Arvind Kejriwal to stay in ED remand till March 28 The remarks by the Congress leader came a day after the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi sent Arvind Kejriwal to 6-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate and he will be produced again in the court on March 28. During his bail hearing, the central agency submitted that Arvind Kejriwal is the ‘kingpin’ of the alleged Delhi excise policy case and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used the proceeds of crime in its Goa election campaign.

The senior leaders of the AAP have asserted that Arvind Kejriwal will remain Chief Minister and will run the government from jail. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the ruling party in Delhi on the issue with its MP Manoj Tiwari saying that "we have seen gangs being run from jail and not any government". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

