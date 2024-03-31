ED reaches out to Apple for accessing Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone in custody, faces password hurdle: Report
Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: Enforcement Directorate seeks Apple's help to access Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone for insights into AAP's election strategy.
Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigators, currently holding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in custody for over a week, have reportedly reached out to Apple seeking assistance in accessing his iPhone, as per sources familiar with the matter, The Indian Express reported.