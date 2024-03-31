Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigators, currently holding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in custody for over a week, have reportedly reached out to Apple seeking assistance in accessing his iPhone, as per sources familiar with the matter, The Indian Express reported.

According to the report, ED has officially reached out to Apple, the manufacturer of the phone, in an attempt to gain access to Kejriwal's iPhone. However, they were informed that a password was required to retrieve any data.

Senior officials associated with the investigation revealed that during questioning, the Chief Minister indicated that accessing his phone data and conversations would provide insights into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "election strategy" and pre-election alliances.

Indian Express reported citing sources that ED does not recover any electronic evidence from the Chief Minister's personal computers or desktops. However, they confiscated four mobile phones, including his. During his arrest on March 21, approximately ₹70,000 was discovered in his residence but left untouched. It's been noted that the Chief Minister had turned off his iPhone and has not disclosed his password, sources told IE.

The Chief Minister informed the ED that he has been using the same phone for approximately a year and that the device he used during the drafting of the liquor policy in 2020-2021 is no longer in his possession.

Earlier on Saturday, ED interrogated Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for approximately five hours on Saturday and recorded his statement regarding a money-laundering investigation related to the now-abolished excise policy of the AAP government.

Gahlot, aged 49 and an AAP leader as an MLA from Najafgarh, serves as the minister for transport, home, and law in the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in connection with the case by the federal agency.

PTI reported citing sources that Gahlot was questioned with regard to the formulation of the excise policy for 2021-22 as he was part of the Group of Ministers (GoM), along with former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former urban development minister Satyendar Jain.

Gahlot said he was called by the ED for questioning in the case as “probably I was part of the GoM... It (questioning) was about all aspects of the policy and I answered to the best of my knowledge and memory," PTI reported.

The excise case involves alleged corruption and money laundering related to the development and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later annulled.

Following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was tasked with investigating the purported irregularities in formulating and implementing the liquor policy. The ED initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Previously, AAP leaders Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were detained by the ED in connection with the case and are currently in judicial custody.

The Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders have consistently refuted allegations of misconduct, with Kejriwal asserting that the case was orchestrated by the BJP-led Centre to portray AAP as a corrupt entity.

(With inputs from agencies)

