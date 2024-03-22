Arvind Kejriwal's breaks silence on his arrest: 'Whether I am inside or outside jail...'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy “scam” case on Thursday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy 'scam" case, said on Friday, “My life is dedicated to the country, whether I am inside (jail) or outside." His statement came soon after he appeared before a court in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy.