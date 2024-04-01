PM Modi denies opposition's accusations of probe agency misuse: ‘We neither obstruct nor direct ED’
Arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Soren triggers political discourse between BJP and INDIA bloc. INDIA leaders accuse BJP of misusing central agencies. PM Modi refutes allegations, stating agencies work independently. Opposition criticizes ED's arrest of Kejriwal as undemocratic.
The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has sparked a political discourse between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the INDIA bloc, a multi-party political alliance including Congress, AAP, CPI(M) and others.