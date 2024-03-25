‘Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous now as..’: INDIA bloc leader claims, ‘PM Modi is scared of Delhi CM’
Lok Sabha election 2024: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announces INDIA alliance protest rally at Ramlila Maidan. PM Modi feared of Kejriwal, says Raut. Opposition bloc claims victory in upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that Prime MInister Narendra Modi is "afraid of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" and that the Aam Aadmi Party convenor had become more dangerous after his arrest.
