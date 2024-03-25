Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that Prime MInister Narendra Modi is "afraid of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" and that the Aam Aadmi Party convenor had become more dangerous after his arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raut further said that the INDIA alliance is planning a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and he along with other leaders will participate in the rally.

“The INDIA alliance is organising a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. We all will attend that rally... PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous, as he will now work from jail. So, the people will listen to him and will come in his support. Even during the freedom struggle, the leaders who went to jail came out stronger," newswire ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal, serving as both the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Chief Minister, has undergone questioning in a money laundering case in the now-repealed Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The inquiries encompass his interactions with government officials, private stakeholders, and statements provided by other individuals implicated in the case thus far.

Earlier, AAP leader Atishi stated to the media that Kejriwal would continue to govern from jail and remain the CM of Delhi, expressing the party's intention to file a case in the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite legal opinions suggesting potential challenges in discharging duties from jail, there is no legal prohibition against someone leading the government while incarcerated.

The ED is also investigating if mobile phones handled by the chief minister's aides and staff were formatted or reported missing soon after the policy was scrapped and the agency and the CBI registered separate criminal cases to investigate the alleged irregularities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the ED has alleged that Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the Delhi excise policy “scam", the chief minister and his party have termed the agency's action against him "political vendetta" by the BJP-led central government.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!