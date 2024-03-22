Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: 95% of ED cases against Opposition leaders since 2014, says report
ED has probed 121 political leaders since 2014, with 115 being Opposition leaders. Notable figures like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are also under ED scrutiny. Investigation turned lenient for some opposition leaders who joined BJP, according to The Indian Express report.
India's opposition leaders have shown solidarity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by the ED on Thursday. With this, Kejriwal has joined a list of prominent leaders who have come under the ED scanner since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power in 2014.