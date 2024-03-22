Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: AAP announces nationwide protest today against BJP. 10 points
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested more than two hours after the ED team arrived at his residence. Kejriwal was brought to the office of the ED in central Delhi around 11.25 pm in an SUV
The Aam Aadmi Party has announced a nationwide protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case linked to the city's liquor policy. On Thursday night, the anti-money laundering agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived at Kejriwal's residence for questioning in connection with a liquor policy case. The team conducted a search operation at his residence and he was arrested in a dramatic turn of events.