'Modi ka sabse bada dar…': AAP leaders launch 'DP campaign' to protest Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
In the picture, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can be seen behind bars with caption- 'Modi ka sabse bada dar, Kejriwal'
Arvind Kejriwal's arrest seems to have united the Opposition parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leaving no stone unturned to register their protest. The prominent party leaders are seen in public speaking against the ED's action against Arvind Kejriwal and to extend their protests on social media, AAP leaders started the ‘DP campaign’ and changed their display pictures on X (formerly Twitter).