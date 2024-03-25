Arvind Kejriwal's arrest seems to have united the Opposition parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leaving no stone unturned to register their protest. The prominent party leaders are seen in public speaking against the ED's action against Arvind Kejriwal and to extend their protests on social media, AAP leaders started the ‘DP campaign’ and changed their display pictures on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the picture, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can be seen behind bars with the caption- "Modi ka sabse bada dar, Kejriwal" (Arvind Kejriwal is PM Modi's biggest fear).

"To spread Arvind Kejriwal's message to every household, today AAP is launching a 'DP campaign' across the country on social media. Starting at 3 PM, all AAP leaders and party workers are changing their DPs to one that says 'Modi's biggest fear is Kejriwal'," senior AAP leader Atishi said speaking on AAP's 'DP campaign'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Snapshot of Atishi's X profile where the DP is changed as mark of protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The DP campaign comes after senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has become more dangerous after his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam case and is becoming the biggest fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The INDIA alliance is organising a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. We all will attend that rally... PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous, as he will now work from jail. So, the people will listen to him and will come in his support. Even during the freedom struggle, the leaders who went to jail came out stronger," news agency ANI quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

AAP to not play Holi AAP has launched an intense protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and is questioning BJP's connections with the accused in an alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The party has decided to not celebrate Holi this year in their fight against injustice and cruelty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty, and injustice day and night. This year, Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colors, we will not celebrate Holi," Atishi posted on X.

