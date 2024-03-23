Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: INDIA bloc parties plan rally against BJP's ‘misuse’ of Central agencies on March 31
The scheduled rally in New Delhi comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case. Kejriwal is under ED remand until March 28.
Opposition parties in INDIA bloc have planned a rally in Delhi on March 31 to protest the alleged misuse of central agencies by the Prime Minister Narendra Mod-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message