Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: ‘Only one thought in PM Modi’s mind…', Jairam Ramesh slams BJP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on Thursday.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-related money laundering case, calling it an attack on democracy and constitution.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message