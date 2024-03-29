Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Who are Maguntas, Sarath Reddy and what's their connection with Delhi excise policy case
Arvind Kejriwal appeared in court after ED arrest. Details were shared about meeting with MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy. Allegations against father-son duo in Excise Policy case. Reddy's statements changed post son's arrest.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday submitted in Hindi in the Rouse Avenue Court following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. Kejriwal said his name had appeared in four statements in the case. People who mentioned Delhi CM in their statements in the Excise Policy case are—C Arvind (former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's secretary); Magunta Srinivas Reddy (MP from Andhra Pradesh); Reddy's son Raghav Magunta, and Sarath Reddy.