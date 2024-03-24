Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ Politics / News/  AAP asks BJP why did it take 60-crore bribe from 'Delhi liquor scam kingpin'
BackBack

AAP asks BJP why did it take ₹60-crore bribe from 'Delhi liquor scam kingpin'

Written By Akriti Anand

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The AAP's statement came after a report analyzing the electoral bonds data claimed that Sarath Chandra Reddy's Aurobindo Pharma Limited donated ₹5 crore worth of Electoral Bonds to the BJP in 2022.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders Atishi Singh and Gopal Rai with Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely during a press conference of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (PTI)Premium
Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders Atishi Singh and Gopal Rai with Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely during a press conference of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (PTI)

"Why did the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] take a bribe of 60 crore from the so-called liquor scam kingpin Sarath Chandra Reddy?" asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a post on X on Sunday. Sarath Chandra Reddy is the director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited. According to reports, Reddy had eventually turned to be an approver in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

 

The AAP's statement came after a report analyzing the electoral bonds data claimed that Reddy's Aurobindo Pharma Limited donated 5 crore worth of Electoral Bonds to the BJP in 2022. The donations were made five days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), News Minute reported.

Seven months after his arrest by the ED, Sarath Chandra Reddy decided to be the approver in the case in June 2023. "Another 25 crore was donated to the BJP after Reddy turned approver in the Delhi excise policy case," the report claimed.

In all, the firm purchased electoral bonds worth 52 crore. Of this, 34.5 crore went to the BJP, 15 crore to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and 2.5 crore to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), according to the Scroll.in report.

Reddy is also an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case in November last year in connection. Delhi minister Atishi alleged that Reddy donated crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds. No comments were available from Reddy or his company or the BJP over the charges levelled by the AAP.

AAP writes to JP Nadda

AAP leader Jasmine Shah said the party will send a letter to BJP national chief JP Nadda to ask three question to the BJP three questions: “First, what is BJP's relationship with Sharath Chandra Reddy? Second, the BJP took 60 crore from Sarath Chandra Reddy, they took 55 crore when the ED had called him the kingpin of the liquor case in its chargesheet. Third, if you took the money, why did you keep this secret hidden for two years during the investigation?"

Delhi excise policy case

So far, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha have arrested in the same case.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi government's excise policy on Thursday. He was later sent to the the ED's custody till March 28.

Kejriwal's arrest came soon after the Elections Commission released all the details, including the unique code, related to the now-scrapped electoral bonds.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App