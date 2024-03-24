AAP asks BJP why did it take ₹60-crore bribe from 'Delhi liquor scam kingpin'
Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The AAP's statement came after a report analyzing the electoral bonds data claimed that Sarath Chandra Reddy's Aurobindo Pharma Limited donated ₹5 crore worth of Electoral Bonds to the BJP in 2022.
"Why did the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] take a bribe of ₹60 crore from the so-called liquor scam kingpin Sarath Chandra Reddy?" asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a post on X on Sunday. Sarath Chandra Reddy is the director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited. According to reports, Reddy had eventually turned to be an approver in the Delhi Excise Policy case.