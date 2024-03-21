Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday. Kejriwal's arrest by ED was hailed by the Bharatiya Janata Party as the victory of truth. Whereas, several Congress leaders opposed Arvind Kejriwal's arrest calling it the “death of democracy" and “unconstitutional".

Criticising PM Modi's government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarded how Arvind Kejriwal was arrested as “unconstitutional".

“Fight your critics in the electoral battle, confront them boldly, and of course attack their policies and working style - this is democracy. But in this way, using the power of all the institutions of the country to fulfil one's political objective and weakening them by exerting pressure is against every principle of democracy," wrote Priyanka Gandhi on X.

Criticising the present situation of Delhi Chief Minister, Congress leader Udit Raj said that the heavy police security around the Delhi CM's residence turned it into a “camp" as if Arvind Kejriwal is a “dacoit".

“This is the situation today with a Chief Minister elected by the people. Such behaviour in India is the murder of democracy," he told ANI. On the other hand, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed Arvind Kejriwal's arrest as the “victory of truth"

“Today the truth has won. Delhi’s most corrupt CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the ED. I want to say to the people of the country that this marks the end of corruption in Delhi. He is being punished for his misdeeds," he said on Thursday.

(More to come)

