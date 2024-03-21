Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED: BJP hails ‘victory of truth’, Congress calls it ‘unconstitutional'
Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has been criticised by the Congress party which has opposed the way in which Arvind Kejriwal was arrested
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday. Kejriwal's arrest by ED was hailed by the Bharatiya Janata Party as the victory of truth. Whereas, several Congress leaders opposed Arvind Kejriwal's arrest calling it the “death of democracy" and “unconstitutional".