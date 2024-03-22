Arvind Kejriwal withdrew his Supreme Court plea against ED arrest. Here's why
A special bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi was about to hear the plea during the day. But senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said he was withdrawing the plea.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday withdrew his Supreme Court petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message