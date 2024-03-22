Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday withdrew his Supreme Court petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A special bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi was about to hear the plea during the day. But senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, mentioned the matter before Justice Sanjiv Khanna, while he was sitting with Justice Dipankar Datta, according to legal news website LiveLaw.

"Because remand (ED) is clashing, decided to withdraw it...will fight the remand and come back to your Lordships," Singhvi said, according to LiveLaw. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21. The CM was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court by the ED on Friday to obtain his remand for custodial interrogation. The agency has sought 10-day custody of Kejriwal.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the Rouse Avenue Court that Arvind Kejriwal was the main conspirator in the Delhi liquor policy and was directly involved in the implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initially, the matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. The CJI asked the counsels to approach the special bench convened to hear BRS Leader K Kavitha's writ against her arrest by the ED in the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha was arrested in connection with the case on March 15.

