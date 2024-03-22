Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Will it unite INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has joined the league of Opposition leaders arrested by central agencies in the recent past. Two of his former ministers - Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - and a Rajya Sabha member from his party, Sanjay Singh, are also in jail.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 22 sparked a unanimous condemnation from the leaders of the Opposition, most of them accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of vindictive misuse of central agencies.