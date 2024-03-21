The Enforcement Directorate on 21 March arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before this, three big leaders – two AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and BRS MP K Kavitha – have been arrested.

Altogether 14 people have been arrested in the case so far, including AAP's Satyendar Jain.

After another probing agency, Central Bureau of Investigation filed the chargesheet against seven accused on 25 November 2022, Gurugram-based businessman Amit Arora was arrested by ED on 30 November 2022.

In September 2022, AAP communications head Vijay Nair was arrested by CBI. On 6 January 2023, the ED named 12 accused related to the case in their chargesheet while, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was held by ED in March 2023.

In October 2023, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, while ED arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha on 16 March.

Earlier in the evening, the central probing agency sent a team to Kejriwal's residence for questioning in the excise policy case. The following action by the ED took place after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case

Meanwhile, arrested Delhi CM Kejriwal will be produced before a special PMLA court on Friday. The ED will seek his custody for interrogation, say officials.

Delhi excise policy case? According to details, there are two cases – one by CBI and another by ED on alleged money laundering – have been registered in the excise policy case.

After Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in July 2022 submitted a report to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging procedural lapses in the formulation of the policy, the case came to light.

In his report, Saxena had mentioned that then Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister took 'arbitrary and unilateral decisions' that resulted in 'financial losses to the exchequer' estimated at around ₹580 crore.

After this Sisodia and 14 others were named by CBI, ED also March told a court that the alleged proceeds of crime amounted to more than ₹292 crore.

In November 2021, the ED in its first prosecution complaint even alleged that AAP leaders received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore from group of individuals identified as the 'South Group', reported Indian Express.

After BRS's K Kavitha was arrested on 18 March, ED accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a conspirator in the case.

The ED alleged in a supplementary prosecution complaint that Kejriwal himself spoke to one of the main accused – Sameer Mahendru – over a video call, adding the Delhi CM asked him to continue working with co-accused Vijay Nair.

With agency inputs.

