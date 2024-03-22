Sharmistha Mukherjee also said that Arvind Kejriwal and the Anna Hazare group had claimed to have ‘trunk loads’ of evidence against former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, but no evidence was presented to the public

Calling out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making 'irresponsible, baseless allegations' against the then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee suggested that his arrest is just 'karma catching up'.

Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday from his residence in Civil Lines. A team of Enforcement Directorate had arrived at his residence to interrogate him regarding the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Sharmistha also said that Arvind Kejriwal and the Anna Hazare group had claimed to have 'trunk loads' of evidence against Dikshit, but no evidence was presented to the public.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharmistha Mukherjee wrote: "He & Anna Hazare gang were responsible for making most irresponsible, baseless & wild allegations against Congress including Sheila Dikshit ji saying he had 'trunk loads' of evidence against her. No one has seen the 'trunk' so far. Karma catches up!"

Sharmistha has been in news for some time now. She had claimed to be "viciously trolled" by Congress supporters on social media for his father's book on the party.

She said that although Pranab, in his book, had said that Rahul Gandhi is "yet to mature politically", but there was a "lot of praise about Congress" too, which she claimed was "ignored".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharmistha had said, "Ever since the book on my father came out. I had taken a lot from his diaries and certain observations about Rahul Gandhi, he (Pranab) said that he (Rahul) is yet to mature politically and he doesn't seem to be seriously frequently absent."

"There is a lot of praise about Congress, but everything was ignored and Congress social media and some of the Congress leaders also had been speaking against ... Congress social media had been viciously trolling me," she added.

Sharmistha had also expressed concern over the leadership at Congress. "I am a Congressperson, and Congress still has a lot of importance to play in national politics. But the Congress should look beyond the leadership of the Gandhi-Nehru family," she said.

(With agency inputs)

