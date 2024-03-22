Breaking News
Arvind Kejriwal arrested: INDIA bloc leaders to meet CEC over ‘misuse’ of central agencies ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024
The delegation comprises leaders from the Congress, the TMC, the CPM, the Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, NCP, SP and Samajwadi Party. These parties are part of opposition INDIA bloc.
A delegation of Opposition parties will on March 22 meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners over alleged misuse of central agencies in the run up to Lok Sabha elections 2024.
