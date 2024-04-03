LIVE UPDATES

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE Updates: Delhi High Court to hear plea against ED arrest today

2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was identified as the 'kingpin' and the 'key conspirator' behind the policy excise scam.