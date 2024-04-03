Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the petition filed by the AAP convener challenging his arrest in the associated money laundering case. The petition is scheduled for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Wednesday.
In opposition to the petition filed by the AAP leader challenging his arrest by the agency in the money laundering case related to the "scam," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserted that the political party, which was identified as the “major beneficiary" of the proceeds of the crime, had allegedly committed the offence through Kejriwal.
The AAP has committed the offence of money laundering through Kejriwal and the offences thus are covered by section 70, PMLA 2002, said the response.
Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed on Wednesday and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.
However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is lodged till April 15, has denied the claims. A senior Tihar jail official said Kejriwal's vitals are normal.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.
"Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," she alleged in a post on X in Hindi.
If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, she added.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: 'Arvind Kejriwal was restless; kept isabgol, toffees on table': How ‘undertrial prisoner no 670’ spent night in Tihar
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent to Tihar jail after a court remanded him in the judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy scam, spent a “restless" night in Tihar jail but “did not complain" about the smaller space even though he could have faced some difficulty, sources in the Tihar jail informed.
Before turning in at the end of his first day in Tihar jail in the excise policy case, 'undertrial prisoner number 670' Arvind Kejriwal kept isabgol (psyllium husk) and toffees on his table. Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Jail Number 2 of the Tihar jail. Read here.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: ‘DJB contract bribes transferred to govt officials, AAP,’ says ED
The ED on Tuesday levelled fresh allegations of corruption against the AAP, saying a former Delhi Jal Board chief engineer had "transferred" ₹2 crore of bribe money to his colleagues in the department and the ruling party in Delhi as election funds.
"We, however, condemn the ED's blatantly false allegation that AAP or its leaders have anything to do with this case. Not a single rupee or piece of evidence has been recovered from any of the AAP leaders, despite many raids by the ED," the AAP claimed.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: ‘Mountain of lies to collapse in coming days, all our leaders to be out of jail,’ says AAP on Singh's bail
Buoyed by the Supreme Court's order granting bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday called it a "big day for democracy" and hoped its other leaders will also be out of jail and the "mountain of lies" created by the BJP will collapse in the coming days.
Soon after Singh got the relief from the apex court, several party leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Raghav Chadha, invoked lord Hanuman's name.
"Today is a very emotional day for every ordinary party worker. The happiness from the release of our lion, Sanjay Singh, cannot be expressed in words, Jai bajrang bali," Chadha said in a post in X in Hindi. (PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal 'kingpin', 'key conspirator' in excise 'scam', ED tells Delhi HC
The ED on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the "kingpin" and the "key conspirator" of the "excise scam" and there were "reasons to believe" on the basis of material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering.
Opposing the AAP leader's petition challenging his arrest by the agency in the money laundering case linked to the "scam", the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the political party, which was the "major beneficiary" of the proceeds of the crime, has committed the offence through Kejriwal. (PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest today
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the petition filed by the AAP convener challenging his arrest in the associated money laundering case. The petition is scheduled for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on April 3rd.
