Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Satyapal Malik's prediction video goes viral — Watch
Arvind Kejriwal arrested: In a viral video, Satyapal Malik can be heard predicting the arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
A video clip from an interview of Satyapal Malik, the former Governor of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya, went viral on social media, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message