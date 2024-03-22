Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Satyapal Malik's prediction video goes viral — Watch

A video clip from an interview of Satyapal Malik, the former Governor of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya, went viral on social media, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on Thursday.

In a viral video, Malik can he heard predicting the arrest of Kejriwal ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In an interview with the BBC, Malik had said Kejriwal will be 100% arrested before the general elections. "Dilli me to mujhe lagta band karenge unko elections se pehle [I believe Kejriwal will be arrested before elections]," he had said.

Satyapal Malik also took to X to share the video of his interview and take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He captioned the video as, "I had said in an interview...about 10 months ago that this Modi government will arrest Arvind Kejriwal before the elections. The dictator sitting on the throne is a coward, who is misusing the government agencies of the country."

Reacting to Kejriwal's arrest, Malik wrote on X, “Today, by arresting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Modi government has put the last nail in its coffin."

In February this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at more than 30 places, including the premises linked to Governor Satyapal Malik. The raids were part of its investigation into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a Kiru Hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had then said that despite being admitted in the hospital for the last 3-4 days, his house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. He wrote, “...My driver and my assistant are also being raided and harassed unnecessarily. I am a farmer's son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers- Satyapal Malik (former governor)."

