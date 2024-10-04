IAF Chief AP Singh stated that the Air Force could absorb over 25% of Agniveers, pending government approval. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the central government for not making Agniveers permanent in the Army, questioning the delay when the force is ready.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Central government on Friday for failing to make Agniveers a 'permanent' part of the Army. The remarks came after IAF chief marshal AP Singh indicated that the Air Force could absorb more than 25% of the military aspirants.

"When the force is ready and there is a need, then why doesn't the central government make more Agniveers permanent?" Kejriwal sought to know.

The remarks came as a direct response to an assertion by IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh earlier this week.

“Our feedback on Agniveers has been very positive. We were asked if we could absorb more than 25% Agniveer and we said that we could. The decision has to be taken by the government," he had said during a recent press conference.

The Agnipath scheme has made its way back into the political discourse in recent weeks as the Haryana Assembly elections approach — with Kejriwal becoming the latest Opposition leader to take a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government.

"Haryana has the highest unemployment in India today. The reason for this is - BJP has broken the backbone of every system that provides employment to the youth of the state in a decade. The BJP has broken the back of small businesses with flawed GST and demonetisation. It has broken the spirits of youth preparing for the army with Agniveer," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

Meanwhile members of the Modi government have lashed out at the Opposition for ‘misleading’ the public and defaming the recruitment scheme for the armed forces with their assertions.

“Agniveers will be given pensionable jobs and the Haryana government has said that it would give jobs to all former Agniveers from the state," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.