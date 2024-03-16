Arvind Kejriwal bail news: ‘No evidence was found’, AAP's Reena Gupta on ED summons case
Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping agency summons in the excise policy scam.
