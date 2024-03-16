Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday granted bail in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

AAP leader Reena Gupta called it a ‘political vendetta’ and a ‘baseless case’. “We have been saying this from the start. No evidence has been found," she told media persons after Kejriwal got some relief in the case.

“He has got bail on bail bond of ₹15,000 in the case of complaints filed by ED. He is on bail and has been asked by the court to respond to the ED summons and obey the law," said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, adding that following the law is appropriate for a person who has taken the oath of the Constitution.

AAP MLA and Advocate Madan Lal said that it is a bailable offense. “We believe that it is an unreasonable case. Our argument will happen on April 1...," he added.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court ACMM on Saturday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on a bail bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of ₹1 lakh in two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“The court had summoned CM (Arvind Kejriwal). The last time he attended it through video conferencing when he was directed again he said that he would appear physically. He appeared today & submitted the bail bond. The bail was granted…," said AAP party legal head Sanjeev Nasiar.

Arvind Kejriwal had moved the Rouse Avenue Court against the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16.

The development came after the Enforcement Directorate filed two complaints before the magisterial court against Kejriwal for disobeying the summons issued by it in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

The sessions judge heard on Friday the arguments on Kejriwal’s plea against ACMM’s second order dated March 7 by which Kejriwal was summoned for March 16.

The Enforcement Directorate has till date issued eight summons to Kejriwal in connection with the case.

