'Conspiracy underway': Kejriwal being pushed towards 'slow death' on denying insulin, claims AAP
AAP claimed the Delhi Chief Minister was allowed by the court to monitor his daily blood sugar levels in jail using a machine.
“A conspiracy is underway," claimed the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards “slow death" in Tihar jail by denying him insulin and consultations with his doctor.
