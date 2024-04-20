AAP claimed the Delhi Chief Minister was allowed by the court to monitor his daily blood sugar levels in jail using a machine.

“A conspiracy is underway," claimed the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards “slow death" in Tihar jail by denying him insulin and consultations with his doctor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal has Type-2 diabetes and has been requesting for insulin and a video conferencing with his family doctor. However, his requests have been denied by the jail administration, the party said.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj cited blood sugar readings of the jailed Chief Minister and said, "I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for the slow death of Kejriwal." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Chief Minister had been suffering from diabetes for the last 20-22 years, Bharadwaj said slamming the Tihar administration, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Centre and Delhi L-G for allegedly denying insulin to Kejriwal.

Bharadwaj further said the Delhi Chief Minister was allowed by the court to monitor his daily blood sugar levels in jail using a machine.

“If a patient with high sugar does not take medicine, his body parts can get damaged. This can happen to Arvind Kejriwal ji as well. If this happens, no L-G will be able to provide him with a kidney or liver," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Sweet mangoes turn sour in Arvind Kejriwal-ED legal battle: Delhi court notes 'deviation' from diet, verdict on Monday On Friday, the chief minister council Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said Kejriwal has not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it “shocking" and “alarming".

However, on Thursday, the ED claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having Type-2 diabetes, “to create grounds for medical bail".

Kejriwal has refuted ED’s claims by asserting before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Out of 48 meals sent from home, only three times mangoes were there…," Singhvi told the court.

Also read: AAP alleges ‘plot to kill’ Arvind Kejriwal in jail, says he's being denied insulin; LG expresses ‘concerns’ The court will deliver its verdict on the chief minister's plea seeking permission to allow him to consult a doctor for 15 minutes daily on Monday.

