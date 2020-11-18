NEW DELHI : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which has been seeing a spurt in the number of cases in the last couple of weeks, officials said on Wednesday.

"There is an increase in covid-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors & health workers are responding to it very well," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Interacting with reporters after visiting GTB Hospital in east Delhi along with city Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the chief minister said, "We had a meeting with doctors at GTB Hospital and they have agreed to add 238 ICU beds in the next two days." "In all, 663 ICU beds shall be added in various Delhi hospitals in the next few days,"Arvind Kejriwal said.

"I believe in the next few days, more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the hospitals of Delhi. Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

They said leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, Congress and other parties have been invited for the meeting.

"The chief minister will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The meeting will be held at 11 am on Thursday," an official said.

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. Single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812. The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months.

