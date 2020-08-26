Arvind Kejriwal calls crucial meet to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a review meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 am.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and all top officials of the Health Department will be present at the meeting.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,544 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500 mark. According to the Union Health Ministry, the national capital at present has 11,626 active cases of coronavirus. A total of 1,46,588 people have been cured/migrated and 4,313 have died.
Meanwhile, 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed India’s Covid-19 tally to over 3.2 million.