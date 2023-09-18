Hello User
Arvind Kejriwal comes down heavily on Congress in MP, promises 'end of corruption'

Arvind Kejriwal comes down heavily on Congress in MP, promises 'end of corruption'

1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 05:04 PM IST Livemint

Just like AAP ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab, corrupt former ministers will be raided and all the money received will be utilised to give free basic services in Madhya Pradesh, promises AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Rewa on Monday

Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on previous Congress government in Punjab and Delhi at a rally in Madhya Pradesh. He also promised of ending corruption in Madhya Pradesh

Ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal targeted Congress for rampant corruption at a rally in Rewa on Monday. Despite sharing the common umbrella of I.N.D.I.A. alliance, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked the grand old party for promoting corruption in Delhi and Punjab.

While addressing a rally in Rewa, Delhi CM said, “We ended corruption in Delhi. When our government came to Punjab, we raided the former ministers." He also promised to end corruption in Madhya Pradesh as well. He said that, AAP, after forming government in MP, will raid corrupt former ministers and will also put them in jail.

"There is no dearth of money... These people(Madhya Pradesh government) have looted(you)... We ended corruption in Delhi. When our government came to Punjab, we raided the former ministers... (Here too) We will put them (corrupt ministers) in jail... A lot of money will be recovered from them, and you will get free education and free electricity. The Madhya Pradesh government's every penny will be spent on you. All the money will be spent on you."

18 Sep 2023, 05:04 PM IST
