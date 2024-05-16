Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 16 evaded a question on Swati Maliwal, the Aam Aadmi Party member of parliament (MP) who has alleged an ‘assault’ by the CM's close aide Bibhav Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A reporter posed a question about the episode during Kejriwal’s joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Bibhav Kumar was reportedly spotted with Arvind Kejriwal at Lucknow airport on Wednesday night.

Instead of responding to the question, Kejriwal handed over the microphone to Akhilesh Yadav who dismissed it saying, “there are more important things." AAP leader Sanjay Singh who was sitting next to Kejriwal said he will answer the question. Singh invoked crimes against women in BJP-ruled Manipur, by BJP MP Prajwal Revanna and the protest of the wrestlers against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The wife of a Kargil hero was paraded naked in Manipur (BJP-ruled) and the prime minister remained silent. Prajwal Revanna (BJP MP) assaulted and raped several women and the government helped him to flee the country. When women wrestlers were protesting, this Swati Maliwal went to meet them at night and Delhi police beat her up. We have seen PM Modi's silence on Hathras, Kuldeep Sengar…," Sanjay Singh said.

Bibhav Kumar was in April this year removed as Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary by the Directorate of Vigilance. He, however, continues to be his aide and takes care of the CM's daily schedule.

"Aam Aadmi Party is a family. The party has already clarified its stand on this issue. I want the BJP to answer on all these issues, including when Swati Maliwal was beaten up by the police. They should not do politics over this," Singh said in Lucknow on Thursday.

Singh had on Tuesday said that Arvind Kejriwal will take strict action against Bibhav Kumar and met Swati Maliwal on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

