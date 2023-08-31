Arvind Kejriwal for PM? AAP leaders pitch Delhi CM as INDIA candidate ahead of Opposition meet1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:29 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as a contender for Prime Minister in 2024, sparking a war of words within the INDIA alliance. Opposition leaders are expected to discuss a joint campaign strategy at a meeting in Mumbai.
With mere hours left for an Opposition meeting in Mumbai Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as a contender for Prime Minister in 2024. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party called for a nomination on Wednesday, prompting a war of words. Others sought to quell the debate, insisting that a decision would be taken collectively by the INDIA alliance.