Arvind Kejriwal for PM? AAP leaders pitch Delhi CM as INDIA candidate ahead of Opposition meet

 1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 05:29 AM IST Anwesha Mitra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as a contender for Prime Minister in 2024, sparking a war of words within the INDIA alliance. Opposition leaders are expected to discuss a joint campaign strategy at a meeting in Mumbai.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses on the successful landing of 'Chandrayaan-3' on the Moon's surface (PTI)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses on the successful landing of 'Chandrayaan-3' on the Moon's surface (PTI)

With mere hours left for an Opposition meeting in Mumbai Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as a contender for Prime Minister in 2024. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party called for a nomination on Wednesday, prompting a war of words. Others sought to quell the debate, insisting that a decision would be taken collectively by the INDIA alliance. 

“As a spokesperson, I would propose our national convener Arvind Kejriwal's name. He has given a model that benefits the people. I would want it to happen but the decision is not in my hands," AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told PTI on Wednesday. 

The remarks came less than a day before the INDIA alliance's meeting in Mumbai. Opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy during the meet and iron out the differences among themselves.

ALSO READ: AAP's Atishi's service orders in violation of constitutional laws: Delhi LG

Fellow party leaders however stepped forward to issue a clarification soon after part of Kakkar's remarks went viral. 

“I am saying this officially and categorically that my leader Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the Prime Minister's post. The AAP decided to join the INDIA alliance as a loyal soldier and to work for strengthening the bloc and rid the country of problems such as unemployment and inflation," said AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Party colleagues Atishi and Sanjay Singh also hastened to deny that the Delhi chief minister had such aspirations. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said every AAP member wants Kejriwal for the prime minister's post but a decision on it would only be finalised by all the members of the INDIA bloc.

“There is nothing like giving a name. We are already its part and Arvind Kejriwal is a part of the bloc," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 05:31 AM IST
