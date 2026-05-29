Arvind Kejriwal hails ‘zabardast jeet’ of AAP in Punjab civic polls, calls BJP ‘ED party’

Calling the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s victory “zabardast”, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked the people of Punjab after the ruling party secured a sweeping win in most of the urban local bodies that went to the polls earlier this week.

Advertisement

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has secured a landslide victory in the 2026 Punjab urban local body elections, winning the highest number of seats with 645 wards and is leading in 81.

Also Read | AAP dominates Punjab civic polls, claims public backing for Mann govt

Its closest competitor was the Indian National Congress (INC), winning only 248 wards. The Congress is leading in 38. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 wards and is leading in 42.

As the results emerged by Friday evening, the former Delhi Chief Minister said in a post on X, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Punjab for the spectacular victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the urban areas of Punjab. Congratulations to everyone. By casting this historic vote, the people have applauded the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. We will continue to do good work in the same way in the future. The ED party has been wiped out. The ED party, which harassed people by conducting so many raids on small traders in Punjab, has today been avenged by the people.”

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Earlier, AAP leader Manish Sisodia and other party leaders celebrated at the AAP headquarters in Chandigarh after leading in the 2026 Punjab municipal elections. Speaking to ANI, Sisodia expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab after gaining dominance in several municipal bodies in the Municipal Election 2026.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi HC judge Swarana Kanta Sharma recuses from excise policy case: Report

"I want to thank the people of Punjab for the faith and respect they have shown towards Arvind Kejriwal. Across Punjab, people have sent a clear message: they appreciate good governance and are satisfied with the work of the past four and a half years. The government has delivered in villages and cities, and voters have responded positively," he said.

Polling for 75 Municipal Councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats across Punjab was held on 26 May. A total of 7,555 candidates are contesting the elections for various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in the state.

According to election officials, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded 1,801 candidates, while the Congress has fielded 1,550 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 1,316 candidates in the fray, and the Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded 1,251 candidates for the civic body polls.

Advertisement

A look at poll results According to the Punjab State Election Commission data, AAP has won 698 wards so far, while the Congress nominees have been declared winners in 281 wards. Independents won 217 wards, the Shiromani Akali Dal candidates registered victory in 150 wards, followed by the BJP nominees in 79 wards and the BSP in six wards, PTI reported.

In Gidderbaha Municipal Council, AAP won 17 out of 19 wards, while the Congress could win just two wards. Gidderbaha is considered a stronghold of Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In Dhuri Municipal Council, AAP registered victory in 19 wards while Independents were victorious in two wards. Chief Minister Mann is an MLA from Dhuri assembly segment.

Advertisement

However, in Chamkaur Sahib Municipal Council, the Congress won seven wards, followed by AAP and Independents with three wards each. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh is a former MLA from Chamkaur Sahib assembly segment.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.