Business News/ Politics / News/  Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: Will Delhi CM come out of jail today? SC to hear plea
LIVE UPDATES

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: Will Delhi CM come out of jail today? SC to hear plea

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea challenging ED and CBI arrest on Wednesday, August 14

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM's bail plea today. (AFP)Premium
Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM's bail plea today. (AFP)

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against the Delhi HC order upholding his arrest by the CBI on charges linked to irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The apex court will also hear a separate plea from Kejriwal seeking bail in the case. 

14 Aug 2024, 09:32:45 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: SC granted bail to Kejriwal

Kejriwal was granted interim bail in a money laundering case by the Supreme Court on July 12. Earlier, he was granted regular bail by the trial court on June 20. However, he was not released from jail since he is presently in custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same Delhi Liquor Policy matter.

14 Aug 2024, 09:28:43 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: LG nominates Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist national flag at I-Day event amid tussle with AAP govt

Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the state-level Independence Day event, bypassing the AAP government's request to allow Education Minister Atishi to do so.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, however, welcomed the LG's decision, saying it honoured the principle of democracy by "choosing an elected representative over an appointed one".

14 Aug 2024, 09:14:59 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: About SC bench hearing Arvind Kejriwal's plea

 

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: AAP supremo's plea will be heard by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan.

14 Aug 2024, 09:09:52 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: Delhi HC upheld Kejriwal bail on August 5

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: The Delhi High Court on August 5 had upheld the arrest of Delhi CM as legal. The HC also observed that there was no malice in the acts of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which demonstrated how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

14 Aug 2024, 09:02:24 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: SC to hear Delhi CM's plea against CBI arrest today

Arvind Kejriwal Hearing Live: Supreme Court will hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by CBI in connecting with now-scrapped excise policy scam case. 

