Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 20 May hit out at the Prime Minister, calling him 'thanedaar' (police officer) and trying to send all AAP leaders to jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a public rally in Jangpura, Kejriwal said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Now they are saying that Kejriwal has to go to jail on June 2... It is up to you whether I will go or not. If you press the 'Lotus' button, then I have to go and if you press the 'Jhaadu' button, then I will keep roaming among you freely..."

"Look at their hooliganism, they arrested Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh and me. They arrested my PA a day before yesterday. They are saying they will also arrest Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. 'Humne Pradhan Mantri chuna tha, thaanedar thode hi chuna tha'(we had elected PM, not a police officer)...What is this? Will the nation develop like this? By jailing everyone?..." he added.

He even alleged that during his time in jail, his medicines were stopped by BJP for 15 days despite knowing that he was a diabetic patient.

“When I went to jail, they (BJP) stopped my medicines for 15 days. I am a diabetes patient and I have been taking insulin injections for the last 10 years. My sugar level should have been around 140 but my sugar shot up to 300-350. I don’t know what they wanted to do to me? My fault was that I gave the people of Delhi free electricity and PM Modi wants to stop it," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, while addressing the rally, Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, urged people to vote for AAP on 25 May if they want their CM to not go to jail again.

She said, "If you want your Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) to not go to jail again, everyone must vote on May 25. You have to show the power of your vote and press the button of broom (AAP symbol)."

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate sought an extension of Delhi CM's judicial custody after surrendering on 2 June in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail until 1 June, after the Supreme Court ordered him to surrender on 2 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

