BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is the ‘kingpin’ of the excise policy scam and ‘handcuffs are getting close to him’
Amid the ongoing investigation into the excise policy scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being the “kingpin" of the scam and said that it won't take him long to be behind bars as nodes of corruption are being unravelled.
During a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Arvind Kejriwal indulged in rampant corruption when Covid-19 was wreaking havoc in the capital.
He went on to criticise Arvind Kejriwal for signing the excise policy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Roots of the excise policy 'scam' lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above law and no corrupt person will be spared," he said.
At the event, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also addressed the media, and said, "Delhi's excise policy has proved to be a corrupt one. Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of this entire scam."
When asked about the “one-on-one competition" between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP spokesperson rejected it by citing the election results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa polls. He said that the public will give the AAP a reply.
In line with the corruption allegations against Delhi CM and Deputy CM, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Friday raided 31 locations, including the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to collect evidence in the case. The Central government has alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22
After the raid at Manish Sisodia's residence, the CBI has cleared that it hasn't issued any Look Out Circular notice for any of the accused in the alleged excise duty scam case. The agency further stated that the investigation of the documents found is under process.
The CBI statement has come after Manish Sisodia alleged that the investigation agency issued a look out statement and regarded the whole raid process as a drama.
Moreover, the deputy CM also targeted PM Modi by sharing his old video on his Twitter account, where he was seen criticising the politicisation of the CBI years ago.
Moreover, the deputy CM also targeted PM Modi by sharing his old video on his Twitter account, where he was seen criticising the politicisation of the CBI years ago.