Arvind Kejriwal launches anti-pollution campaign for a clean and green Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister today launched the anti-pollution campaign for a clean and green Delhi."From today, we are starting a campaign against pollution, "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh" to reduce pollution levels in the national capital. As part of the campaign, we'll be using a technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute, to curb the menace of stubble burning," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Launching the anti-air pollution campaign, Kejriwal said that the polluted air can be life threatening this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Launching the anti-air pollution campaign, Kejriwal said that the polluted air can be life threatening this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"An anti-dust campaign is being initiated by Delhi Government to settle dust, especially at construction sites," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that 13 pollution hot spots have been identified in Delhi, and customised plans of action are being made for each area, according to their respective causes of pollution.

Earlier, Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting to finalise the city’s action plan to control air pollution in the coming winter months. Officials of the environment department, development department, Public Works Department, all the three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, transport department, traffic police, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi State Industrial and infrastructure Development Corporation and Delhi Jal Board were present at the meeting.

As monsoon season withdrew from Delhi and the minimum temperatures are dropping, the air quality in various parts of the national capital has started deteriorating.

On 1 October, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar over the increasing pollution issue in the national capital during winters.