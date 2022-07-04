Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi govt all set to double salary of MLAs. Details here

Delhi govt all set to double salary of MLAs: The bills propose a 66.67% salary hike for Delhi lawmakers. If the bill is passed, lawmakers in Delhi will be paid ₹90,000 a month
The Delhi government is all set to double the salary and allowances of MLAs in its two-day session beginning today. The Bill to hike the salary will be introduced on the first day of the special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to be commenced on Monday, news agencies reported.
The bills propose a 66.67% salary hike for Delhi lawmakers. If the bill is passed, lawmakers in Delhi will be paid ₹90,000 a month, up from the existing ₹54,000 a month, once the bills to be tabled today are approved by the President. The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), in the first week of May, signed off on the increase, paving the way for the revision.
The Centre's approval of the Delhi government's proposal came after about seven years, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
66% hike in salary of Delhi ministers
At present, he said, the MLAs in Delhi get altogether ₹54,000 per month -- ₹12,000 as salary and the remaining as various allowances. After the revision, the monthly salary will be ₹30,000. Along with the allowances, it will be ₹90,000 per month.
The salary and allowances of Delhi MLAs were last revised in 2011. In December 2015, the Delhi government proposed ₹2.10 lakh a month as salary and allowances for the MLAs, but the MHA did not agree with the proposal.
UP, MP MLAs get around ₹2 lakh, claims Delhi Assembly Speaker
Earlier in May, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to compare the salaries with other state MLAs as he claimed many states like UP, and MP is getting around ₹2 lakh as the total amount, news agency ANI reported.
Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session
The session will begin with obituary references at 11 am after which the MLAs will raise local issues and draw the attention of the government, according to the list of businesses. After this, Gahlot will introduce the five Bills including The ministers of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (salaries and allowances) (amendment) Bill, 2022, said a Delhi assembly official.
After the Bill is passed in the legislative assembly, it will be sent for the approval of the President. “The assembly secretariat will forward the Bill to the department of law, justice, and legislative affairs of the Delhi government which will then forward it to the LG’s office from where it will be sent to the President through the Union ministry of home affairs," said another assembly official who asked not to be named.