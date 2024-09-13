The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, facilitating his release nearly six months after his arrest.
Kejriwal was initially taken into custody in March by India's financial crime-fighting agency, just weeks before the national elections, due to alleged irregularities in the capital city's liquor policy.
Although he was granted bail in that case in July, he remained in detention due to his arrest a month previously by the federal police in a graft case related to the same policy.
Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) deny the allegations and say the cases are “politically motivated".
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE: AAP in a post in X proclaimed 'Satyamev Jayate' after Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi CM in excise policy corruption case.
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, “Today it has been proved once again that this country does not have a staunch, honest and patriotic leader like @ArvindKejriwal ji."
He added, "BJP hatched many conspiracies to arrest Kejriwal and stop the work of the people. They committed a big sin by doing this. But today, with the power of Baba Saheb's Constitution and the Supreme Court, truth has won and a big lie has been exposed."
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Congress leader Sharad Pawar in a post on X said, “One thing is clear from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail that the foundation of democracy in the country is still strong. The fight for so long started today on the path of truth. Kejriwal's bail confirmed the feeling that a conspiracy to overthrow someone in a lowly way will never succeed in a democratic country."
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said, “Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders."
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Despite Supreme Court's July 12 interim bail order in the ED case over the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam Arvind Kejriwal continued to remain in jail due to CBI FIR in the liquor scam. The probe agency formally arrested the AAP leader in the case on June 26 while he was in judicial custody in connection with the ED case.
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court bench on Friday said, "We have held that appellant arrest does not suffer from any procedural flaw. Thus arrest is valid," reported Bar and Bench.
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court today directed that Delhi CM shall not visit the office of the Chief Minister and Delhi Secretariat during bail. These conditions are similar to those imposed by the coordinate bench while granting bail in the ED case.
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: A bench presided by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan heard the matter. Justice Kant asserted that the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was legal and did not suffer from any procedural irregularity. Adding, he said that there is no merit in the contention that the CBI failed to comply with the mandate of Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure while arresting him, reported Live Law.
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Supreme Court grants bail to in excise policy corruption case. SC directs Arvind Kejriwal not to make any public comment on merits of the case. (PTI)