Aam Party National (AAP) Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat today. Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently under investigation by the CBI in connection with the new excise policy, will also join Kejriwal during the visit.

This will be Kejriwal's fifth visit this month to the poll-bound state. During his earlier visits, he had made numerous promises to the people of Gujarat including free electricity up to 300 units in a month, free and quality education, a ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and a job for every youth in Gujarat if his party was voted to power.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had informed about his two-day visit on Saturday on Twitter. "On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth."

सोमवार को मैं और मनीष जी दो दिन के लिए गुजरात जाएँगे - शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की गारंटी देने। दिल्ली की तरह गुजरात में भी अच्छे स्कूल, अच्छे अस्पताल और मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बनाएँगे। सबको अच्छी शिक्षा और अच्छा इलाज मुफ़्त मिलेगा। लोगों को खूब राहत मिलेगी



युवाओं से भी संवाद करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 20, 2022

During their visit, the two leaders will address meetings in Himmatnagar and Bhavnagar.

Delhi new excise policy scam

Manish Sisodia has been named as the accused in an FIR registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the new excise policy brought by the Kejriwal government.

CBI had raided Sisodia's home for 14 hours on Friday which led to a fierce war of words between the AAP and the BJP.

Gopal Italia welcomed Sisodia's visit

Gopal Italia welcomed Sisodia's visit to the state while lauding his work in the field of education and criticizing the BJP for the CBI raids on Sisodia's home via Twitter.

देश मे शिक्षा क्रांति में नायक ओर हमारे नेता श्री @msisodia जी का गुजरात मे स्वागत है।



गुजरात के लाखों बच्चों को शानदार सरकारी स्कूल व फ्री शिक्षा मिलेगी।



ये भ्रष्ट भाजपा वाले कितना भी CBI CBI करले लेकिन आखिर में School की राजनीति ही जीतेगी।



School V/s CBI https://t.co/DfjayO6lld — Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) August 20, 2022

Gujrat is set to go to the polls at the end of the year and the new entrant AAP is taking on the ruling BJP in an attempt to make a space for itself in the poll-bound state.