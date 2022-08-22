Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia on two-day Gujarat visit from today2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 08:50 AM IST
This will be Kejriwal's fifth visit to Gujarat this month
Aam Party National (AAP) Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat today. Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently under investigation by the CBI in connection with the new excise policy, will also join Kejriwal during the visit.