Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal has moved a Motion of Confidence in the Delhi Assembly currently led by the Aam Aadmi Party. The senior politician said the move was intended to show that party MLAs could not be swayed by ‘false cases’ or other crises. The Motion will be taken up for discussion on Saturday.

“We can see that parties are being broken and governments are being toppled in other states by slapping false cases. In Delhi, they intend to arrest AAP leaders under the pretext of liquor policy case. They want to topple the Delhi Government because they know that they can never win the election in Delhi...To show the people that none of our MLAs broke away and all of them are intact, I present a Confidence Motion..." said Kejriwal.

A Delhi court has asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping summons in an excise policy-linked case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply. The ED had moved the court after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons by the probe agency for questioning in a Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering case.

The AAP supremo had earlier accused the BJP of conspiring to topple is government. He claimed that some party MLAs had been offered bribes to leave the party and break his government.

“Recently, they have contacted our 7 MLAs from Delhi and said-We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others as well. After that, we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You also come, we will give you ₹25 crore and get you to contest the elections on BJP ticket. Although they claim that they have contacted 21 MLAs, but as per our information, they have contacted only 7 MLAs so far and all of them have refused," he had tweeted.

The Delhi Assembly convened for the Budget Session on Thursday and is expected to remain in attendance till February 21.

