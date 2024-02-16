Arvind Kejriwal moves Motion of Confidence in Delhi Assembly: 'BJP wants to topple the govt'
Arvind Kejriwal has presented a Motion of Confidence in the Delhi Assembly to counter BJP's alleged attempts to topple the government by arresting AAP leaders.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal has moved a Motion of Confidence in the Delhi Assembly currently led by the Aam Aadmi Party. The senior politician said the move was intended to show that party MLAs could not be swayed by ‘false cases’ or other crises. The Motion will be taken up for discussion on Saturday.