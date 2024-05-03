Arvind Kejriwal news: High Court dismisses plea challenging Delhi CM's arrest, SC verdict soon
The Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in money laundering case, citing lack of maintainability. Court deems petition frivolous and lacking legal understanding. ‘Petitioner has no standing to seek reliefs for arrested person,’ court says
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case liked to alleged excise policy scam. The court said that the Chief Minister ‘has the means and wherewithal to approach the court and file appropriate proceedings.’