Arvind Kejriwal news: Saurabh Bharadwaj compares Delhi CM’s resignation to Bharat’s rule in Ram’s absence

Speaking on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the Chief Minister's post, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that one of us (AAP leaders) will sit on the chair until the elections take place, and it will be “similar to the way Bharat ruled, in the absence of Lord Ram”.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader said, "AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, “... It does not matter who sits on the CM chair because the mandate was for Arvind Kejriwal. The public chose Arvind Kejriwal. He has said that he will not sit on the CM chair until the people ask again but the chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal for these and the next 5 years... One of us will sit on the chair until the elections take place. It will be similar to the way Bharat ruled in the absence of Lord Ram... There will be a discussion with the MLAs today and the name may be decided in it.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal is expected to resign as chief minister later in the day. The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the new CM around 12 pm after holding the legislative party meeting.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that he would only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

AAP's National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “The Name can be of anyone(for the post of Delhi CM)...It is a matter of happiness that Delhi will get a new Chief Minister. But at the same time, we are sad that due to the conspiracies of the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal has to give agni-pariksha. We all will ensure that Arvind Kejriwal returns to the Chief Minister's post as soon as possible so that the people of Delhi can continue to get whatever facilities they have been getting.”

Delhi minister and AAP MLA Gopal Rai arrives at the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal for the legislative party meeting. He said, “Legislative party meeting has been called. CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will not continue as the CM unless the people support him again and make him win. Until then the party will choose the CM and the Government will function under the leadership of that CM...Once again, the government will be formed in Delhi under the leadership of CM Kejriwal.”

On Monday, AAP conducted a series of meetings where Arvind Kejriwal sought input from members of the Political Affairs Committee, the party's top decision-making body, regarding his successor. These one-on-one meetings took place at his official residence.

Kejriwal discussed potential candidates with senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha. Among the names being considered for the chief minister position are Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Additionally, Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel are also seen as potential contenders, ANI reported citing party insiders.

Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla, who is also the deputy speaker in the assembly, and Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar are also potential candidates, they added.