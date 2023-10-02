Amid criticism for the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira of ally Congress, AAP' chief Arvind Kejriwal said that his party is fighting against drugs and not against any party or a leader.

MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested by the police for his involvement in 2015 drugs case. During his two-day visit to Patiala, Kejriwal also appealed to all politcial parties to support AAP in its war against drugs. “Three-four days back, a very big person was caught who was facing an accusation of drug trafficking. All the parties are targeting Bhagwant Mann, asking him why he did it. I want to ask whether drug traffickers should be arrested or not. Whether drug traffickers should be put behind bars or not?" Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering in Patiala on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also made it clear that his fight is not against any party or leader, but against drug addiction.

“I want to tell all these parties that we have no fight against any party. Our fight is not against any leader. We are not against anyone. We are against drugs," he said.

He also highlighted the rampant menace of drugs in Punjab and how it is destroying youth and an entire generation. He also said that drug trafficking in the state will not be tolerated at any cost. He also appealed to all the political parties to unite on the issue and also requested them to take action against any leaders who is found doing drugs. “I appeal to all parties to support us in a war against drugs," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal also indicated how Punjab was earlier notorious for the rampant drug addiction among its youths. Many movies were also made on the issue, he said. Later, he applauded Bhagwant Mann for his government's work to curb the drug menace in the state.

Congress MLA Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police on Thursday in connection with the 2015 drugs case from his Chandigarh residence. The Congress leaders had called the police action against the Bholath MLA as political vendetta.

