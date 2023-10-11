Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi to prove AAP's involvement in any scam, says 'All fake charges...'
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the ED's raid on the locations of MLA Amanatullah Khan was a plan of Prime Minister Modi to dismantle AAP.
After a full-day raid was carried out at the home of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan by the Enforcement Directorate, party chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that the raid is a part of Modi's plan to destroy AAP and challenged PM Modi to substantiate any allegations of AAP leaders' involvement in any scam.
ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.
"Further three (03) more FIRs registered by Delhi Police are under investigation by ED as the role of Amanatullah Khan and his associates came into light," the ED said.
The searches conducted at the residences of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan followed shortly after the arrest of another AAP member, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in relation to the alleged 'scam' associated with the Delhi excise policy.
(With inputs from ANI)
